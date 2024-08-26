Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission Makers: Meteorological Equipment Technicians

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emily Bloodworth 

    403rd Wing

    The 403rd Maintenance Squadron's meteorological equipment technician shop is the only one of its kind in the Air Force. The shop, based at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., maintains the meteorological equipment on the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's 10 WC-130J aircraft, which fly into weather to collect atmospheric data to assist forecast models. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935097
    VIRIN: 240611-F-DY479-1001
    Filename: DOD_110531773
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US

    hurricane hunters
    meteorology
    maintenance
    WC130J
    weather recon

