Mission Makers: Meteorological Equipment Technicians

The 403rd Maintenance Squadron's meteorological equipment technician shop is the only one of its kind in the Air Force. The shop, based at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., maintains the meteorological equipment on the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's 10 WC-130J aircraft, which fly into weather to collect atmospheric data to assist forecast models. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Emily Bloodworth)