    It’s a New Day: Tyler’s Story

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Navy veteran Jennifer Mack-McQuinn shares the story of her son’s premature birth and extended hospital stay. Tyler Anthony Parks-McQuinn was born weighing just 1 pound, 10 ounces. He was in the hospital for 446 days; six months of his hospital stay were spent at Brooke Army Medical Center.

    Location: TEXAS, US

    Newborn
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

