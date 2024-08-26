Navy veteran Jennifer Mack-McQuinn shares the story of her son’s premature birth and extended hospital stay. Tyler Anthony Parks-McQuinn was born weighing just 1 pound, 10 ounces. He was in the hospital for 446 days; six months of his hospital stay were spent at Brooke Army Medical Center.
It's a New Day: Tyler's Story
