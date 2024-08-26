OPLAN Smokey activation

Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing prepare to deploy on State Active Duty to assist wild land fire fighting operations in southern Oregon, July 31, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The group of Airmen gather the required gear needed and attend a refresher training course from the Oregon Department of Forestry.
|07.31.2024
|08.27.2024 15:09
|B-Roll
|935094
|240731-Z-NV612-3001
|DOD_110531722
|00:05:11
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|0
|0
