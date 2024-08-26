Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPLAN Smokey activation

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing prepare to deploy on State Active Duty to assist wild land fire fighting operations in southern Oregon, July 31, 2024 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The group of Airmen gather the required gear needed and attend a refresher training course from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935094
    VIRIN: 240731-Z-NV612-3001
    Filename: DOD_110531722
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US

    Air National Guard
    State Active Duty
    OPLAN Smokey
    Team Kingsley

