    9th AS provides airlift support during Exercise Northern Strike 2024

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 9th Airlift Squadron provide airlift capabilities during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 in Michigan, Aug. 3-17, 2024. Northern Strike, one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan’s National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 14:25
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th AS provides airlift support during Exercise Northern Strike 2024, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    9th Airlift Squadron
    Wet Wing Defuel
    NS24-2
    Northern Strike 2024

