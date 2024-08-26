Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EA-37B Delivery: Gen. Wilsbach Ceremony Remarks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, provides remarks at an EA-37B Compass Call delivery ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. This was the first delivery of the EA-37B to Air Combat Command and will give Airmen from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron their first opportunity to begin pilot mission planning and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935084
    VIRIN: 240823-F-NC038-6288
    Filename: DOD_110531606
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA-37B Delivery: Gen. Wilsbach Ceremony Remarks, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Modernization
    COMACC
    55 WG
    355 WG
    EA-37B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download