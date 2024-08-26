EA-37B Delivery: Gen. Wilsbach Ceremony Remarks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, provides remarks at an EA-37B Compass Call delivery ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. This was the first delivery of the EA-37B to Air Combat Command and will give Airmen from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron their first opportunity to begin pilot mission planning and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)