Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call, aircraft 19-5591, is delivered at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The aircraft sustains joint force military advantage in the electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors' tactical networks and information ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935082
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-NC038-4878
|Filename:
|DOD_110531604
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EA-37B Delivery: B-Roll Footage, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.