    EA-37B Delivery: B-Roll Footage

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call, aircraft 19-5591, is delivered at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The aircraft sustains joint force military advantage in the electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors' tactical networks and information ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935082
    VIRIN: 240823-F-NC038-4878
    Filename: DOD_110531604
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    ACC
    Modernization
    COMACC
    55 WG
    355 WG
    EA-37B

