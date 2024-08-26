Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-133 Texas ARNG conduct LFX in Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, conduct a live fire exercise with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 16, 2024. The National Guardsmen of 4-133 are on a rotational training deployment in Europe providing direct support to 41st Field Artillery Brigade and V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935078
    VIRIN: 240816-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110531547
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download