4-133 Texas ARNG conduct LFX in Germany

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, conduct a live fire exercise with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 16, 2024. The National Guardsmen of 4-133 are on a rotational training deployment in Europe providing direct support to 41st Field Artillery Brigade and V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|08.16.2024
|08.27.2024 13:39
|Package
|935078
|240816-A-XB890-1001
|DOD_110531547
|00:00:58
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
