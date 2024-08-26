Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 UAS Operations and Planning

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Partner nation security force professionals from Jordan, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand practice launching, flying, and landing unmanned aerial platforms in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's UAS Operations and Planning Course. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 UAS Operations and Planning, by Angela Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND
    U.S. SPECIAL OPERATIONS COMMAND
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE COMMAND
    U.S. INDO PACIFIC COMMAND

