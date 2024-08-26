NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 UAS Operations and Planning

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Partner nation security force professionals from Jordan, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand practice launching, flying, and landing unmanned aerial platforms in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's UAS Operations and Planning Course. (U.S. Navy video by Angela K. Fry)
|08.26.2024
|08.27.2024 12:43
|Video Productions
|935069
|240826-N-TI567-1015
|123456-N
|DOD_110531190
|00:01:12
|STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US
|2
|2
