    Mobile District’s Thin Layer Placement provides sustainable management in Mobile Bay

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Video by Dalton Yoder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has been at the forefront of implementing Thin Layer Placement of sediment as an innovative and sustainable method for managing dredged material in Mobile Bay, Alabama. This approach has become a cornerstone of the District’s strategy for maintaining navigable waterways while safeguarding the environment.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935067
    VIRIN: 240827-D-EV896-2499
    Filename: DOD_110531150
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US

    USACE
    Dredging
    Mobile Bay
    Mobile Delivers
    Thin Layer Placement

