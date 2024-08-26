Mobile District’s Thin Layer Placement provides sustainable management in Mobile Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District has been at the forefront of implementing Thin Layer Placement of sediment as an innovative and sustainable method for managing dredged material in Mobile Bay, Alabama. This approach has become a cornerstone of the District’s strategy for maintaining navigable waterways while safeguarding the environment.