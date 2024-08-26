Soldiers from the 479th CHEM BN conduct M2HB Firing Table II/IV at JBMDL Fort Dix NJ. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935065
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-IE493-4761
|Filename:
|DOD_110531126
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 479th CHEM BN, M2HB, Firing Table II/IV – 23, AUGUST 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.