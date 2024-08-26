Senior Airman Jan Soto, and Lt. Col Sarah Reynolds recount the 316th Inpatient squadron activation ceremony outside the tower at Walter Reed, August 23, 2024. The 316th squadron is the first Air Force squadron at WRNMMC. (DOD Video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935064
|VIRIN:
|240823-D-HU234-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110531115
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force activates the 316th Inpatient Squadron at Walter Reed, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
