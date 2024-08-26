Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force activates the 316th Inpatient Squadron at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Senior Airman Jan Soto, and Lt. Col Sarah Reynolds recount the 316th Inpatient squadron activation ceremony outside the tower at Walter Reed, August 23, 2024. The 316th squadron is the first Air Force squadron at WRNMMC. (DOD Video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935064
    VIRIN: 240823-D-HU234-1002
    Filename: DOD_110531115
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    WRNMMC
    316th Inpatient Squadron

