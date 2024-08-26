Team Mildenhall conducts Piano Burn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, conducted a Piano Burn ceremony during the first Heritage Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 27, 2024. The piano burn tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde and Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)