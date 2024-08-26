U.S. Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, conducted a Piano Burn ceremony during the first Heritage Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 27, 2024. The piano burn tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde and Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935062
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-NR913-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110531095
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall conducts Piano Burn, by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
