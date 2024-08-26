Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall conducts Piano Burn

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, conducted a Piano Burn ceremony during the first Heritage Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 27, 2024. The piano burn tradition started to honor a Royal Air Force pilot known for playing the piano who was killed in action during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde and Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935062
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NR913-1002
    Filename: DOD_110531095
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall conducts Piano Burn, by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

