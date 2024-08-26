Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exploring Buso Della Rana with BOSS Vicenza

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Soldiers assigned to the United States Army Garrison (USAG) Italy footprint explored Veneto's largest cave system, Buso Della Rana, through Vicenza's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program on July 13, 2024 (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935048
    VIRIN: 240713-A-LJ797-3321
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110530811
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring Buso Della Rana with BOSS Vicenza, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    better opportunities for single soldiers
    AFN Vicenza
    BOSS Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download