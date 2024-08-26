2024 DoDEA Americas:

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hear from Dr. Judy Minor, DoDEA Americas Region Director for Student Excellence, in her 2024 State-of-the- Americas address. Minor highlights SY2023-2024 achievements including high school student graduation rates and students' preparation for college, career, and life after high school. Minor also provides updates for SY2024-2025, including new Universal Pre-K, Middle school Advanced Academics, Schoolinks, and DoDEA's Multi-Tiered System of Support. DoDEA Americas educates more than 20,000 military-connected students across 50 schools, spanning 16 installations in seven states and two countries.