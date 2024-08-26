Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoDEA Americas:

    PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Kenny Lewis 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    Hear from Dr. Judy Minor, DoDEA Americas Region Director for Student Excellence, in her 2024 State-of-the- Americas address. Minor highlights SY2023-2024 achievements including high school student graduation rates and students' preparation for college, career, and life after high school. Minor also provides updates for SY2024-2025, including new Universal Pre-K, Middle school Advanced Academics, Schoolinks, and DoDEA's Multi-Tiered System of Support. DoDEA Americas educates more than 20,000 military-connected students across 50 schools, spanning 16 installations in seven states and two countries.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 11:51
    Length: 00:04:01
