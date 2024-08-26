2024 DoDEA Americas:

Hear from Dr. Judy Minor, DoDEA Americas Region Director for Student Excellence, in her 2024 State-of-the- Americas address. Minor highlights SY2023-2024 achievements including high school student graduation rates and students' preparation for college, career, and life after high school. Minor also provides updates for SY2024-2025, including new Universal Pre-K, Middle school Advanced Academics, Schoolinks, and DoDEA's Multi-Tiered System of Support. DoDEA Americas educates more than 20,000 military-connected students across 50 schools, spanning 16 installations in seven states and two countries.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 11:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935047
|VIRIN:
|240808-D-LK794-2098
|Filename:
|DOD_110530777
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
