Bulgarian and American service members stand together to welcome Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Dimitrov Zapryanov

Bulgarian armed forces soldiers and United States Air Force Airmen stand side by side in formations and listen to a speech from Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov during Thracian Summer 2024, August 24, 2024, at Plovdiv International Airport, Bulgaria. Armed forces from both Bulgaria and the United States have worked closely for years, increasing their ability to collaborate and operate together and improve readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)