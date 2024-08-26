Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgarian and American service members stand together to welcome Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Dimitrov Zapryanov

    BULGARIA

    08.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Bulgarian armed forces soldiers and United States Air Force Airmen stand side by side in formations and listen to a speech from Bulgarian Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov during Thracian Summer 2024, August 24, 2024, at Plovdiv International Airport, Bulgaria. Armed forces from both Bulgaria and the United States have worked closely for years, increasing their ability to collaborate and operate together and improve readiness and responsiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935037
    VIRIN: 240824-F-XR528-3449
    Filename: DOD_110530530
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: BG

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    ACE
    86th AW
    Partnerships
    435 AGOW
    Contingency Response

