United States Air Force Airmen load, prepare and drop cargo from C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base during Thracian Summer 2024, August 23, 2024, at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria. The C-130J aircraft is capable of quickly dropping tons of supplies via parachute in support of humanitarian and military missions. Exercises such as Thracian Summer increase the ability of the U.S. and its partners to collaborate and operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improve readiness, responsiveness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 07:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935036
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-XR528-9881
|Filename:
|DOD_110530512
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|BG
This work, Ramstein C-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop cargo for Thracian Summer 24, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
