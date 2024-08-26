Ramstein Airmen palletize, drop cargo during Thracian Summer 24

United States Air Force Airmen palletize, load and drop cargo from C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base during Thracian Summer 2024, August 20, 2024, at Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Bulgaria. The C-130J aircraft served as the primary platform to drop palletized cargo along with Bulgarian and U.S. parachute infantry during the exercise. Thracian Summer is a two-week flying training deployment for American and Bulgarian forces to work together and learn how each other performs their mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|08.20.2024
|08.27.2024 07:26
|B-Roll
|935034
|240820-F-XR528-5136
|DOD_110530510
|00:03:46
|BG
|3
|3
