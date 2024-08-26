Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein C-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers

    BULGARIA

    08.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers during Thracian Summer 2024, a flying training deployment, August 20, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Exercises such as Thracian Summer allow US and NATO allies such as Bulgaria to increase interoperability and strengthen relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935032
    VIRIN: 240820-F-XR528-2475
    Filename: DOD_110530488
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: BG

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein C-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    ACE
    86th Air Lift Wing
    435th AGOW
    86th AW
    partnerships

