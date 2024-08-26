Ramstein AC-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers during Thracian Summer 2024, a flying training deployment, August 20, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Exercises such as Thracian Summer allow US and NATO allies such as Bulgaria to increase interoperability and strengthen relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)