Multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Ramstein Air Base drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers during Thracian Summer 2024, a flying training deployment, August 20, 2024, in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Exercises such as Thracian Summer allow US and NATO allies such as Bulgaria to increase interoperability and strengthen relations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 07:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935032
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-XR528-2475
|Filename:
|DOD_110530488
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|BG
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein AC-130J Super Hercules aircraft drop Bulgarian and American paratroopers, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.