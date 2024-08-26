Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Make noise for Ukraine (IT)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    As Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, global support for Ukraine remains strong, with people worldwide raising their voices in solidarity. From peaceful protests to moving renditions of the Ukrainian anthem, demonstrations of support have been endless.

    On 24 August, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day and we won’t be silent. We will make noise for democracy and freedom, adding our voices to the chorus of support from around the world. NATO Allies are committed to providing long-term support to Ukraine – for the benefit of our shared security – as agreed by NATO Leaders at the 2024 Washington Summit.
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    UNTIL RUSSIA’S GUNS FALL SILENT

    WE WON’T BE SILENT

    #MAKENOISEFORUKRAINE
    #SLAVAUKRAINI

    END
    Music
    “Blissful Silence” by Cristian Romero
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com
    This video also contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 05:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935026
    VIRIN: 240824-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110530229
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

