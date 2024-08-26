Make noise for Ukraine (Master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

As Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine, global support for Ukraine remains strong, with people worldwide raising their voices in solidarity. From peaceful protests to moving renditions of the Ukrainian anthem, demonstrations of support have been endless.



On 24 August, Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day and we won’t be silent. We will make noise for democracy and freedom, adding our voices to the chorus of support from around the world. NATO Allies are committed to providing long-term support to Ukraine – for the benefit of our shared security – as agreed by NATO Leaders at the 2024 Washington Summit.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



UNTIL RUSSIA’S GUNS FALL SILENT



WE WON’T BE SILENT



#MAKENOISEFORUKRAINE

#SLAVAUKRAINI



END

Music

“Blissful Silence” by Cristian Romero

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com

This video also contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.