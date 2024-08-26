ACV Shore to Ship Movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct shore to ship movements to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in amphibious combat vehicles and an amphibious assault vehicle during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 Strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins