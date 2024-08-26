Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACV Shore to Ship Movement

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct shore to ship movements to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in amphibious combat vehicles and an amphibious assault vehicle during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2024. Exercise SY24 Strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 05:09
    VIRIN: 240825-A-EL257-1001
    Location: POHANG, KR

    Ssangyong

