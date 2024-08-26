Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Celebrates C-130 70th Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of Yokota Air Base celebrated the 70th anniversary of the C-130 Hercules' first flight August 23rd, 2024 by taking to the skies to perform simulated cargo drops.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 23:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935013
    VIRIN: 240823-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110530005
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Celebrates C-130 70th Anniversary, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    374th Airlift Wing
    AFN Tokyo
    C-130 "Hercules"
    Cargo & supplies

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download