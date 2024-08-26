Yokota Celebrates C-130 70th Anniversary

Members of Yokota Air Base celebrated the 70th anniversary of the C-130 Hercules' first flight August 23rd, 2024 by taking to the skies to perform simulated cargo drops.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 23:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935013
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-RI665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110530005
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
