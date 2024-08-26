Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-242 in Resolute Dragon 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Video by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participate in bilateral and joint flight operations while supporting exercise Resolute Dragon (RD) 24 in Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 03:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935011
    VIRIN: 240730-M-JN598-1161
    Filename: DOD_110529958
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-242 in Resolute Dragon 24, by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    MALS-12
    F-35B Lightning II
    RD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download