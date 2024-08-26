VMFA-242 in Resolute Dragon 24

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participate in bilateral and joint flight operations while supporting exercise Resolute Dragon (RD) 24 in Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, from July 28 to Aug. 2, 2024. RD24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 03:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935011
|VIRIN:
|240730-M-JN598-1161
|Filename:
|DOD_110529958
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
