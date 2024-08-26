Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For the Full Story: Lift As You Climb

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    “Lift as you climb.”
    Former 21st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader, CMSgt Michael Johnson, shares his views on what makes a great Chief.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 21:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935006
    VIRIN: 240826-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110529881
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For the Full Story: Lift As You Climb, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Tokyo
    chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download