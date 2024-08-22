LCID 2024 Small Business Panel 03: Innovation Opportunities for Small Business

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Randy Hildebrandt, Chief Innovation lead for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Bombers Directorate moderates the third of three small business-related panels during Life Cycle Industry Days 2024. The panel discussion focused on innovation opportunities for small businesses. Panel members consisted of subject matter experts from various government offices, namely: James Lawrence from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO), Patrick Titer from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Plans and Programs Directorate (XP), Joey Angeles from the Air Force Research Lab’s AFWERX, Doug Patton from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Simulators Directorate Innovation Cell, Col. Tyler Harris from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces Directorate (ISR&SOF), and Lt. Col. Michael Moen from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Mobility and Training Directorate. LCID 2024 ran from July 29 through July 31, and was held at the Dayton Ohio Convention Center, boasting record-setting attendance. The event featured a full slate of speakers, expert panels, vendor booths and an overview video of what reoptimization for Great Power Competition (GPC) means for Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The 9th annual event brought together Air Force leaders, uniformed and civilian airmen and industry partners. During the three days, AFLCMC senior leaders engaged in 32 strategic small business meetings. "PEO Alley" displays allowed AFLCMC and Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) directorates the chance to advertise their latest technologies and successes. LCID 2024 focused on the Life Cycle Management Center’s future requirements, collaboration opportunities and topics covering the entire acquisition life cycle and management across AFLCMC portfolios. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)