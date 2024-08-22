Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 1

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Army National Guard Marksmanship Team hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The first day of competition began with Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conducting the special zero and reflexive fire events. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935004
    VIRIN: 240826-A-KE355-1414
    Filename: DOD_110529796
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 1, by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    weapons
    marksmanship
    Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition
    U.S. Army
    ASMC2024

