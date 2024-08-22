10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 1

The Georgia Army National Guard Marksmanship Team hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The first day of competition began with Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conducting the special zero and reflexive fire events. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
