U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 (MAG), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Republic of Korea Air Force conduct joint flight operations at Suwon Air Base, Suwon, South Korea, July 12 - Aug. 16, 2024. VMFA(AW)-224, known as the Fighting Bengals, are supporting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims at providing squadrons experience operating in the Indo-Pacific. The Fighting Bengals traveled to South Korea to enhance their standard of readiness and lethality with the ROK/U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 20:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934997
|VIRIN:
|240816-M-YS621-2426
|Filename:
|DOD_110529737
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|SUWON, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Flight Operations with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Suwon Air Base, by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.