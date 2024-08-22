U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Flight Operations with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Suwon Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 (MAG), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Republic of Korea Air Force conduct joint flight operations at Suwon Air Base, Suwon, South Korea, July 12 - Aug. 16, 2024. VMFA(AW)-224, known as the Fighting Bengals, are supporting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims at providing squadrons experience operating in the Indo-Pacific. The Fighting Bengals traveled to South Korea to enhance their standard of readiness and lethality with the ROK/U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Madison Sharpe)