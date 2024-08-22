Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Joint Flight Operations with the Republic of Korea Air Force at Suwon Air Base

    SUWON, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31 (MAG), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and Republic of Korea Air Force conduct joint flight operations at Suwon Air Base, Suwon, South Korea, July 12 - Aug. 16, 2024. VMFA(AW)-224, known as the Fighting Bengals, are supporting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims at providing squadrons experience operating in the Indo-Pacific. The Fighting Bengals traveled to South Korea to enhance their standard of readiness and lethality with the ROK/U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 20:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934997
    VIRIN: 240816-M-YS621-2426
    Filename: DOD_110529737
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: SUWON, KR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    MAG12
    MARFORK
    Suwon AB
    1stMAW
    USMC News
    VMFA(AW) 224

