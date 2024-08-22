U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934996
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529703
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis AFB supports Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.