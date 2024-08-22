Travis AFB supports Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)