    Travis AFB supports Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 8, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Air Mobility Command assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western part of the U.S., along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934996
    VIRIN: 240808-F-RX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110529703
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    KC-10
    Travis AFB
    Air Force
    USAF
    60th AMW
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3

