Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Though the next fight has yet to begin - we will win

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks

    U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA)

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is the U.S. Department of Defense's advanced medical developer. Our team works today to meet the needs of tomorrow's Warfighters for the front lines of future conflicts. (U.S. Army motion media by T. T. Parish/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934985
    VIRIN: 240826-A-PJ332-3001
    Filename: DOD_110529300
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Though the next fight has yet to begin - we will win, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T. T. Parish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download