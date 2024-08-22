The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is the U.S. Department of Defense's advanced medical developer. Our team works today to meet the needs of tomorrow's Warfighters for the front lines of future conflicts. (U.S. Army motion media by T. T. Parish/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 16:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934985
|VIRIN:
|240826-A-PJ332-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110529300
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Though the next fight has yet to begin - we will win, by T. T. Parish and Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.