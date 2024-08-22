Though the next fight has yet to begin - we will win

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934985" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is the U.S. Department of Defense's advanced medical developer. Our team works today to meet the needs of tomorrow's Warfighters for the front lines of future conflicts. (U.S. Army motion media by T. T. Parish/Released)