Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds return to St. Joseph

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are returning to St. Joseph, Missouri, for the 2024 Sound of Speed Air Show and Open House at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base on September 14 and 15.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 934982
    VIRIN: 240826-Z-FP794-3870
    Filename: DOD_110529196
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds return to St. Joseph, by SSgt Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    soundofspeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download