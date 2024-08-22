Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Hone

An aircrew assigned to 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft into Tropical Storm Hone out of Kapolei, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. The squadron flies into tropical systems to collect data for forecasters to use. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)
|08.23.2024
|08.26.2024 15:40
|B-Roll
|934979
|240823-F-F3652-1002
|DOD_110529155
|00:02:09
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|2
|2
