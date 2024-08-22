Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Hone

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing

    An aircrew assigned to 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies a WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft into Tropical Storm Hone out of Kapolei, Hawaii, Aug. 23, 2024. The squadron flies into tropical systems to collect data for forecasters to use. (U.S. Air Force courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934978
    VIRIN: 240823-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_110529154
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    hurricane hunters
    tropical storm
    hawaii
    WC130J
    hone

