Allied navies joined the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to conduct the Pacific Dragon 2024 ballistic missile defense exercise from July 29-Aug. 13, 2024, in waters around the Hawaiian Islands. Pacific Dragon, hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, is a biennial exercise designed to improve participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Missile Defense Agency)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934977
|VIRIN:
|240816-N-YQ414-7278
|Filename:
|DOD_110529096
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Dragon 2024 B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.