Pacific Dragon 2024 B-Roll

Allied navies joined the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to conduct the Pacific Dragon 2024 ballistic missile defense exercise from July 29-Aug. 13, 2024, in waters around the Hawaiian Islands. Pacific Dragon, hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, is a biennial exercise designed to improve participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Missile Defense Agency)