Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Dragon 2024 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Allied navies joined the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency to conduct the Pacific Dragon 2024 ballistic missile defense exercise from July 29-Aug. 13, 2024, in waters around the Hawaiian Islands. Pacific Dragon, hosted by U.S. 3rd Fleet, is a biennial exercise designed to improve participating forces' ability to work together to track and intercept ballistic missiles. (U.S. Navy video courtesy of Missile Defense Agency)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934977
    VIRIN: 240816-N-YQ414-7278
    Filename: DOD_110529096
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Dragon 2024 B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDA
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    BMD
    Allies and Partners
    PACDRAGON
    PD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download