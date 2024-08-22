Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Tyndall Serves

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Video by Airman Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen share their personal motivations to why they continue to serve in the U.S. military on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, August 20, 2024. Airmen across the installation joined in to answer Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's question "Why do you serve?". (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 15:04
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934971
    VIRIN: 240821-F-IB373-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528943
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Why Tyndall Serves, by Amn Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    SecDef
    Why I Serve
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing
    325 FW
    ValueofService

