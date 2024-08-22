Why Tyndall Serves

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen share their personal motivations to why they continue to serve in the U.S. military on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, August 20, 2024. Airmen across the installation joined in to answer Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's question "Why do you serve?". (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Asha Wiltshire)