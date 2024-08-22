Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Video by Senior Airman William Lunn 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    Spectators watch aerial performers during the Frontiers in Flight Air Show Aug. 24, 2024, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934960
    VIRIN: 240824-F-FM899-4857
    Filename: DOD_110528655
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Frontiers in Flight Air Show 2024, by SrA William Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McConnell Air Force Base
    Blue Angels

