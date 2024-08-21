Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Security Forces Squadron VR training video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    This is a Security Forces Squadron interview with an overlaying b-roll that details the simulated training each unit member participates in to prepare for potential real-world events.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934959
    VIRIN: 240523-F-DF736-1002
    Filename: DOD_110528653
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Squadron VR training video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VR
    SFS
    Training
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download