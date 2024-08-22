Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizona Guard Soldiers Aid in Evacuations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUPAI, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers assigned to the 2-285 Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona National Guard, crew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to evacuate 104 tourist and Havasupai Tribe members out of a canyon, Supai, Arizona, Aug. 23-24, 2024. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided support to the Havasupai community after flood waters impacted their village and tourists visiting the falls. In addition to the evacuation, three resupply drop-offs consisting of water and food were made to tribal members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Erin Hannigan; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934953
    VIRIN: 240826-Z-IC909-6312
    Filename: DOD_110528565
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: SUPAI, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard Soldiers Aid in Evacuations, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    NGB
    Arizona National Guard
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Havasupai Falls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download