Arizona Guard Soldiers Aid in Evacuations

Soldiers assigned to the 2-285 Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona National Guard, crew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to evacuate 104 tourist and Havasupai Tribe members out of a canyon, Supai, Arizona, Aug. 23-24, 2024. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided support to the Havasupai community after flood waters impacted their village and tourists visiting the falls. In addition to the evacuation, three resupply drop-offs consisting of water and food were made to tribal members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Erin Hannigan; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|08.26.2024
|08.26.2024 14:02
|Package
|934953
|240826-Z-IC909-6312
|DOD_110528565
|00:00:31
|SUPAI, ARIZONA, US
|2
|2
