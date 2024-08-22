Arizona Guard Soldiers Aid in Evacuations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2-285 Assault Helicopter Battalion, Arizona National Guard, crew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to evacuate 104 tourist and Havasupai Tribe members out of a canyon, Supai, Arizona, Aug. 23-24, 2024. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided support to the Havasupai community after flood waters impacted their village and tourists visiting the falls. In addition to the evacuation, three resupply drop-offs consisting of water and food were made to tribal members. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Erin Hannigan; edited by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)