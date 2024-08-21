Anime Con New York 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Recruiting Station New York, encourage Anime Convention attendees to participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Anime New York City Convention, New York, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. Anime NYC brings anime fans together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)