U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Recruiting Station New York, encourage Anime Convention attendees to participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Anime New York City Convention, New York, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. Anime NYC brings anime fans together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934941
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-VB101-3105
|Filename:
|DOD_110528324
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Anime Con New York 2024, by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.