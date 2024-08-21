Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anime Con New York 2024

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    1st Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines, assigned to Marine Recruiting Station New York, encourage Anime Convention attendees to participate in the pull-up challenge at the annual Anime New York City Convention, New York, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. Anime NYC brings anime fans together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anime Con New York 2024, by Sgt Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRC
    1st Marine Corps District
    Recruiting Station New York
    New York Marines
    Anime Con

