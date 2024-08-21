Korea-based Soldier uses AER grant for internship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Justin Kim, an avionic mechanic in Delta Company, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, used Army Emergency Relief's Career Skills Support Program to travel back to the United States to participate in an internship. Kim is beginning his transition to civilian life and is taking part in the U.S. Army's Career Skills Program.



CSP gives retiring and separating Soldiers to participate in skills training during their transitional periods to improve their civilian employment options. The program’s focus is on pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeships, on-the-job training, internships, job shadowing and other types of employment skills training during Soldiers’ last 180 days of service.



Active-duty Soldiers E1-E9, O1-O3 and W1-W5 are eligible for CSSP grants from $250 to $1,000 based on location. The money helps offset the out-of-pocket costs Soldiers incur when participating in CSP.