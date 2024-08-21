Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Korea-based Soldier uses AER grant for internship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.07.2024

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Sgt. Justin Kim, an avionic mechanic in Delta Company, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, used Army Emergency Relief's Career Skills Support Program to travel back to the United States to participate in an internship. Kim is beginning his transition to civilian life and is taking part in the U.S. Army's Career Skills Program.

    CSP gives retiring and separating Soldiers to participate in skills training during their transitional periods to improve their civilian employment options. The program’s focus is on pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeships, on-the-job training, internships, job shadowing and other types of employment skills training during Soldiers’ last 180 days of service.

    Active-duty Soldiers E1-E9, O1-O3 and W1-W5 are eligible for CSSP grants from $250 to $1,000 based on location. The money helps offset the out-of-pocket costs Soldiers incur when participating in CSP.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934939
    VIRIN: 240807-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528278
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea-based Soldier uses AER grant for internship, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    CSP
    Career Skills Program
    CSSP
    Career Skills Support Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download