US Paralympic Swim Team

USAG Stuttgart was honored to host the U.S. Paralympic swim team as they prepared for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Among these incredible athletes is Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks, a U.S. Army Soldier and Paralympian who embodies the spirit of determination and perseverance. Her journey goes beyond medals—it's about inspiring others to overcome challenges and achieve greatness.