    Opening ceremony, Super Garuda Shield 24

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    08.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    Opening Ceremony b-roll of Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2024, held Aug. 26, 2024, Surabaya, Indonesia. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 08:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934934
    VIRIN: 240826-Z-PW099-3001
    Filename: DOD_110528184
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SURABAYA, ID

    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Super Garuda Shield

