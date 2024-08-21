Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2024: Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The FIPI team, led by Dr. Emmy Betz, has made tremendous contributions to military medicine through their work to prevent firearm-related injuries and death, specifically firearm suicide prevention since 2023. Within the DOD, suicide is consistently a leading cause of death, with firearms accounting for 65-81% of suicides across components in CY2022. Data indicate ready access to a firearm increases the risk of death by suicide. To address the growing epidemic of military firearm suicide, the FIPI has developed unique, individual, and community-based lethal means safety approaches that incorporate psychosocial risk factors, personal beliefs around firearms, and novel strategies for education.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 09:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934932
    VIRIN: 240826-O-VJ360-8220
    Filename: DOD_110528182
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2024: Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    suicide
    safe
    firearm
    MHSRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download