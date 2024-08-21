MHSRS 2024: Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934932" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The FIPI team, led by Dr. Emmy Betz, has made tremendous contributions to military medicine through their work to prevent firearm-related injuries and death, specifically firearm suicide prevention since 2023. Within the DOD, suicide is consistently a leading cause of death, with firearms accounting for 65-81% of suicides across components in CY2022. Data indicate ready access to a firearm increases the risk of death by suicide. To address the growing epidemic of military firearm suicide, the FIPI has developed unique, individual, and community-based lethal means safety approaches that incorporate psychosocial risk factors, personal beliefs around firearms, and novel strategies for education.