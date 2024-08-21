MHSRS 2024: Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative

The FIPI team, led by Dr. Emmy Betz, has made tremendous contributions to military medicine through their work to prevent firearm-related injuries and death, specifically firearm suicide prevention since 2023. Within the DOD, suicide is consistently a leading cause of death, with firearms accounting for 65-81% of suicides across components in CY2022. Data indicate ready access to a firearm increases the risk of death by suicide. To address the growing epidemic of military firearm suicide, the FIPI has developed unique, individual, and community-based lethal means safety approaches that incorporate psychosocial risk factors, personal beliefs around firearms, and novel strategies for education.
