MHSRS 2024: TBI Biomarker Team

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, in partnership with Abbott, Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and subject matter experts from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, successfully achieved a major programmatic milestone with the March 2024 Food and Drug Administration clearance of the i-STATTBI cartridge on the i-STAT Alinity platform. This first-of-its-kind portable blood-based biomarker test is a significant advancement in the ability to assess and triage Warfighters suspected of having a TBI