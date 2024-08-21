Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS 2024: TBI Biomarker Team

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health Project Management Office, in partnership with Abbott, Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and subject matter experts from the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, successfully achieved a major programmatic milestone with the March 2024 Food and Drug Administration clearance of the i-STATTBI cartridge on the i-STAT Alinity platform. This first-of-its-kind portable blood-based biomarker test is a significant advancement in the ability to assess and triage Warfighters suspected of having a TBI

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 08:40
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    TBI
    MHS
    Blood test
    DHA
    Biomarkers
    MHSRS 2024

