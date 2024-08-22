Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Focus Forward: Episode Three - Cold Spray at America's Shipyard

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to Focus Forward - a glimpse into the amazing work being done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard by our teammates. In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman stops by Shop 31 to visit the Cold Spray Team at America's Shipyard. Join us on this journey into the exciting world of additive manufacturing and learn about the team themselves, what they do, and how they do it.

    #NNSY #FocusForward #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed, Graphics and Edited by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Additional Filming by Dan Rusnak, Cole Fraser, and Greg Boyd, Videographers, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    Focus Forward Logo by Justin Debraux, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Focus Forward

