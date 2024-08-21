USACE Buffalo District Recognizes Women's Equality Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, recognizes Women's Equality Day with Kaleena Prince, the equal employment opportunity manager; Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander; and Laura Azzarella, the talent management specialist; talking about the significance of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2024. Women's Equality Day observes the anniversary of the ratification of the amendment, which granted women the right to vote. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
