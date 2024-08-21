Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District Recognizes Women's Equality Day

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, recognizes Women's Equality Day with Kaleena Prince, the equal employment opportunity manager; Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, the district commander; and Laura Azzarella, the talent management specialist; talking about the significance of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2024. Women's Equality Day observes the anniversary of the ratification of the amendment, which granted women the right to vote. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 07:29
    VIRIN: 240826-A-MC713-1001
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Women's Equality Day

