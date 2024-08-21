B-Roll: BLT 1/5 Conducts "Geronimo Games" in South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, compete in BLT 1/5's "Geronimo games" physical training competition at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)