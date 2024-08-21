U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, compete in BLT 1/5's "Geronimo games" physical training competition at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934916
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-HY848-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528102
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: BLT 1/5 Conducts "Geronimo Games" in South Korea, by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
