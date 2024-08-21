Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: BLT 1/5 Conducts "Geronimo Games" in South Korea

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, compete in BLT 1/5's "Geronimo games" physical training competition at Marine Corps Installation Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently located in South Korea to conduct integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934916
    VIRIN: 240814-M-HY848-2001
    Filename: DOD_110528102
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: POHANG, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: BLT 1/5 Conducts "Geronimo Games" in South Korea, by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Training
    Marines
    Readiness
    BLT 1/5
    Force Fitness
    USMC News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download