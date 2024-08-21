AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the grand opening of the Eat At Tenuta Fontana restaurant at Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934915
|VIRIN:
|240812-N-NY362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528096
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eat At Tenuta Fontana Grand Opening, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.