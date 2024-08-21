Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eat At Tenuta Fontana Grand Opening

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    AFN Naples InFocus highlighting the grand opening of the Eat At Tenuta Fontana restaurant at Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934915
    VIRIN: 240812-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_110528096
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Naples
    Restaurant
    Grand Opening
    Eat At Tenuta Fontana

