Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosts a Senior Leader Forum at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Aug. 20, 2024. The forum’s objective is to synchronize medical efforts across the European theater among all services, components and critical partners to establish a common operational goal. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|934911
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-TT318-8282
|Filename:
|DOD_110528071
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe Senior Leader Forum, by SrA Joshua Fontenot and SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
