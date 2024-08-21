Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Senior Leader Forum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot and Senior Airman Jan Valle

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe, hosts a Senior Leader Forum at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, Aug. 20, 2024. The forum’s objective is to synchronize medical efforts across the European theater among all services, components and critical partners to establish a common operational goal. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 09:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 934911
    VIRIN: 240820-F-TT318-8282
    Filename: DOD_110528071
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe Senior Leader Forum, by SrA Joshua Fontenot and SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Senior Leader Forum
    Medical Readiness Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download