    51st SFS conducts MWD training during UFS24

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct military working dog training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The defenders had to work together to neutralize the simulated opposing forces while caring for a simulated MWD injury. USF24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S. - ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:38
    Category: B-Roll
    UFS24, BeverlyMidnight, BM24-2, 51SFS, MWD, Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

