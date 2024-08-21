51st SFS conducts MWD training during UFS24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct military working dog training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The defenders had to work together to neutralize the simulated opposing forces while caring for a simulated MWD injury. USF24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S. - ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)