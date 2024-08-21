U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct military working dog training during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 22, 2024. The defenders had to work together to neutralize the simulated opposing forces while caring for a simulated MWD injury. USF24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S. - ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 03:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934909
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-PT849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110528053
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st SFS conducts MWD training during UFS24, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
